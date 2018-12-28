Arsenal and Manchester City look to challenge Liverpool's title credentials in the next Premier League games

Published 1:06 PM, December 28, 2018

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom – Halfway towards ending a 29-year wait to win the Premier League, the next 7 days will test Liverpool's title credentials to the fullest, starting with Arsenal's visit to Anfield on Saturday, December 29.

For a long time a new year visit to Manchester City on January 3 had the makings of a title decider, but Liverpool now has margin for error with a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Tottenham is Liverpool's closest challengers with City slipping down to 3rd and 7 points adrift after 3 defeats in their last 4 league games.

That is more than the 6 points Liverpool has dropped all season so far as Jurgen Klopp's men remain unbeaten.

"What we said as well is that we want to create our own history. We are the first Liverpool team in the Premier League to be unbeaten in 19 matches – a little history and a nice step," said Klopp after a 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Much more significant history awaits, particularly if Liverpool is still unbeaten come the end of a frantic festive period.

"We have to win our games, we have to be focused, we need to be really in the mood with having tunnel vision," added Klopp. "That's really important and then we will see where it leads us."

Arsenal is one of 3 sides to have held the league leaders in a 1-1 draw in November and contain the attacking potential in the Premier League's top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to trouble a Liverpool side that has conceded just seven goals this season.

"There are two tough games now: Arsenal and Man City. We need to keep this momentum," said defender Dejan Lovren.

"We have big character in the squad. If you want to be at the top, you need to have the winning mentality and the calmness."

Don't forget 'how good we are'

City will be hoping for Liverpool to finally cede some ground unless the champions will find themselves 10 points off the top when they kick off at a revitalised Southampton under Ralph Hasenhuettl on Sunday.

"The less important issue is Liverpool, we have to think about Southampton," insisted Pep Guardiola after defeat at Leicester.

"I don't forget who we are, how good a team we are, how exceptional these lads I have in the locker room are.

"The reality is we have lost 3 in 4 games and the last two. If you want to be real contenders you have to win again. If you don't, it will not be possible."

However, Guardiola did send a warning to Liverpool that is much harder to cope with the tag of title favorites as City did last season and until its recent slump this campaign.

"From January, February last season people said, 'The Premier League is over.' To live with that is not easy," added the Catalan.

Tottenham has largely managed to escape the focus of attention as title contender, but can no longer be ignored after smashing 11 goals in its last two games to thrash Everton 6-2 and Bournemouth 5-0.

"The season is fantastic where from the beginning, no one believed much in us," said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, whose side host Wolves on Saturday.

"We need to prepare not only physically but also our minds to be strong because it's going to be tough to compete in the second half of the season."

Manchester United has a great chance to continue its revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when a Bournemouth side that has lost 8 of its last 10 games visit Old Trafford.

Fresh from scoring 8 goals in victories over Cardiff and Huddersfield, United's attacking options could be further boosted by the returns of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial from injury and illness. – Rappler.com