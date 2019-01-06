The Philippine Azkals open their 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign against powerhouse South Korea on January 7 in Dubai

Published 7:43 PM, January 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals are in for a tough opening game as they face FIFA World Cup team South Korea in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in Dubai on Monday, January 7.

The Philippines debuts in the elite regional tournament that gathers the best football teams in Asia. (READ: Azkals look to 'get out' of 2019 Asian Cup group stage)

Although the absence of Asia's top footballer Son Heungmin spares the Azkals from his attacking prowess, the Nationals still face a brilliant South Korea side that eliminated 2014 World Cup champion Germany in the group stage of the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Follow @RapplerSports for live updates of the match at 9:30 pm, Manila time.

Azkals vs South Korea - Curated tweets by RapplerSports

– Rappler.com