The Philippine Azkals look to continue their surprising Asian Cup run against China

Published 9:02 PM, January 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As the Philippine Azkals aim to snag a slot in the Round of 16, a win against China on Friday, January 11, will be crucial in proving they're contenders even in their maiden AFC Asian Cup stint.

The Azkals stood up to Asian powerhouse South Korea in their opening game after they surprisingly held the match to a scoreless 1st half before conceding only one goal.

With more confidence, the Philippines looks to surprise the Group C leader that's coming off a 2-1 win over Kyrgyzstan.

The match will kick off at 9:30 pm, Manila time.

– Rappler.com