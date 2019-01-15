The Philippine Azkals have to take home 3 points against Kyrgyzstan to advance to the next round

Published 6:39 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Down to their last group stage game, the Philippine Azkals are expected to give it their all against Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, January 16, in order to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2019 Asian Cup.

Philippines needs a big win to overtake Kyrgyzstan at third place as the Central Asians are ahead on goal difference. (READ: Azkals to take every chance in Asian Cup must-win situation)

In order to get out of the group stage, the Nationals are aiming to place among the 4 best third-placers across the 6 total groups in the quadriennial cup tournament.

