The 41-year-old becomes the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl while the Patriots tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl triumphs

Published 1:13 PM, February 04, 2019

ATLANTA, USA – The 53rd Super Bowl saw a series of NFL records broken as the New England Patriots clinched a sixth title with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 3 (Monday, February 4, Philippine time).

- The Patriots tie the Pittsburgh Steelers as the most successful team in NFL history with a sixth Super Bowl win.

- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick equals the record for Super Bowl wins, joining George Halas and Curly Lambeau with 6 NFL championships.

- Tom Brady becomes the only player to win 6 Super Bowls, moving one clear of Hall of Famer Charles Haley, who won 5 titles.

- Brady, 41, is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, beating Peyton Manning's mark. Manning was 39 when he led the Denver Broncos to victory over the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 Super Bowl.

- Brady has now played more Super Bowls than any other player, with Sunday marking his ninth appearance. Belichick holds the record for head coach appearances.

- Brady has more passes (392), completions (256), and passing yards (2,838) than any other player in history.

- Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker produced the longest punt in Super Bowl history with his 65-yard monster. – Rappler.com