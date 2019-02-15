The Philippine Under-22 football team targets a solid run in the AFF U22 Championship 2019 in Cambodia

Published 7:43 PM, February 15, 2019

GAME SCHEDULE (Philippine time)

February 17, 4:30 pm – Vietnam vs Philippines

February 19, 4:30 pm – Philippines vs Thailand

February 21, 7:30 pm – Timor Leste vs Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Collegiate football standouts headline the Philippine Under-22 football team that's set to see action in the AFF U22 Championship 2019 from February 17 to 26 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) tapped 23 players – mostly from Ateneo, University of the Philippines, Lyceum, San Beda and College of St Benilde – with a few coming from overseas-based teams and Philippine professional club teams.

Coach Salvador Salvacion will call the shots with Andres Gonzales, Randolfo Clarino, Christopher Pedimonte, and Ralph Datoy as deputies.

PHILIPPINE UNDER-22 TEAM

Goalkeepers

Alexandre Arcilla, Michael Asong, Kenry Balobo

Defenders

Jose Clarino, William Grierson, Banjo Mahinay, James Mansueto, Ray Sanciangco, Lawrence Baguio, Deane Ebarle, Jordan Jarvis, Winces Balbino

Midfielders

Earl Laguerta, Daniel Saavedra, Christian Lapas, Mark Winhoffer, Dylan De Bruycker, Jeremiah Borlongan, Jumbel Guinabang, Kyle Magdato, Vincent Lovitos

Forwards

Troy Limbo, Rico Andes

The Philippines, bunched in Group A with Vietnam, Thailand, and Timor Leste, had training sessions and played against local clubs as buildup for the tournament.

The Under-22 team will also form part of the Philippine team for the AFC U23 Championship 2020 Qualifiers this March in Malaysia, and hopefully, the squad for the 30th Southeast Asian Games which will be held this November in Manila.

“We wish the Philippines Men’s Under-22 team the best of luck as they compete in the AFF U22 Championship 2019 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia,” said PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes. “We hope that the players can maximize their full potential during the competition. Joining the tournament is part of the players’ preparations for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games later this year.”

The team left for Cambodia on Friday, February 15. – Rappler.com