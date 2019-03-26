The Philippines' top tier football tournament will be pushed back by a month

Published 11:37 AM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Premier League (PPL) postponed its opening by a month as it aims to launch on Saturday, April 27, instead of on March 30.

The tournament's delay was mainly caused by the failure of PPL clubs Mendiola Football and Philippine Air Force to comply with all the criteria set out in the Philippine Football Federation club licensing regulations for the 2019 season.

"It is hoped that with the additional time the two teams can be granted provisional club licenses that will permit them to join the league this season. We are taking this step to comply with the directives of the Philippine Football Federation, our sanctioning body," read the statement from the PPL.

Green Archers United Football Club – who also applied for a license prior to the league's openig – was granted a provisional license to participate in the country's top tier tournament. (READ: Philippine Premier League revamps club football)

Back-to-back champion of the defunct Philippine Football League Ceres-Negros FC, inaugural Paulino Alcantara cup winner Kaya-Iloilo FC, Stallion Laguna FC and United Makati FC (formerly Global-Cebu FC) will remain in the professional league.

As it stands, the double-header opening day on April 27 at Rizal Memorial Stadium will see Green Archers United clash with Mendiola followed by the match between Stallion Laguna and Philippine Air Force. – Rappler.com