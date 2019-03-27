The Asian Football Confederation honors the late Cathy Nazareno for her 'work in spreading the game in the Philippines at the grassroots level'

Published 7:37 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) extended its condolences to the Philippine football community after the death of former commissioner Cathy Nazareno, who passed away last Sunday, March 24 after a long battle with colon cancer.

She was 49.

"Nazareno was a match commissioner for the AFC since 2007. She was also awarded for her hard work in 2009, when she was named the AFC Women's Match Commissioner, the only Filipino to ever win the prestigious award," read the AFC statement.

"She was also known for her work in spreading the game in the Philippines at the grassroots level, as the Executive Director and CEO of the Younghusband Football Academy."

"The thoughts and prayers of the AFC and the rest of the Asian football family are with Nazareno's close relatives and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF)."

The country's local football federation PFF also remembered her contributions to the beautiful game in the Philippines.

"Her passion for football was extraordinary as exemplified by her dedication in promoting youth football and efficiently acting as coordinator in numerous national team matches in the country," read the PFF statement. – Rappler.com