Marwin Angeles steps up during injury time to keep Kaya unbeaten

Published 7:00 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kaya FC-Iloilo almost absorbed their first defeat of the AFC Cup 2019, but the Filipinos managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against PSM Makassar on Tuesday, April 2, at the Pakansari Stadium in Indonesia.

Eero Markkanen converted a penalty at the 56th minute to give PSM a well-deserved lead following Camelo Tacusalme’s foul inside the penalty box.

Louie Casas, Kaya’s goalkeeper, brilliantly read the left-footed penalty-kick as he was able to touch the ball, but failed to completely grab the ball.

Kaya eventually found the equalizer 3 minutes into added time as Marwin Angeles met team captain Jovin Bedic’s free-kick perfectly.

Angeles’ lovely control inside the box enabled him to slip one past PSM goalkeeper Rivki Mokodompit and score the game-tying goal.

Both teams are currently tied in Group H with an identical record of one win and two draws.

The first half started with Kaya earning a free-kick just before the 3-minute mark, but it was easily cleared off by the Indonesian-based squad.

PSM then produced a lovely counter-attack 3 minutes later after breaking down the Filipinos’ defense, but it yielded no goal after the cross down the left flank swirled way out of the penalty box.

Jordan Mintah almost broke the deadlock as he closed down on an Indonesian defender and stole the ball en route to the penalty box. Mokodompit quickly rushed out and came up with a huge save as the Kaya striker decided to aim low and forego a chip shot in the 10th minute.

At the 30th minute, an off-balanced Darryl Roberts launched a right-footed shot, but it just missed the target and awarded PSM a goal kick.

Roberts almost gave Kaya the lead a few seconds before the referee blew the halftime whistle, but his header off a free-kick did not find the back of the net.

PSM opened the second half with two golden chances to score first in match, but Casas stood tall on both occasions to keep the Indonesians scoreless.

First chance came at the 46-minute mark when Markkanen slithered through the Kaya defense with his brilliant off-ball movement, but he could not get to the through ball fast enough as Casas rushed out of his position to meet the ball.

Two minutes later, Rizky Pellu hit the side-netting after firing a shot inside the box.

Both teams were then given 3 yellow cards inside the next 6 minutes, with the third, being the most crucial of them all as it was the foul that gave PSM the opportunity to end the dry spell.

Markkanen had another chance at the 67-minute mark, but his powerful header just went over the bar. Two minutes later, Kaya found the back of the net, but it was soon disallowed as they were called for offside.

Noel Marcaida, Kaya’s head coach, decided to change things up at the 76th minute mark as Jalsor Soriano, who limped off with an injury, and Connor Tacagni made way for substitutes Chy Villaseñor and Yannick Tuason respectively.

Tuason almost made an immediate impact as he headed in team captain Jovin Bedic’s cross towards the goal at the 81’ mark. It received a massive deflection from the defender, but Mokodompit’s amazing reflexes temporarily kept his team afloat towards the end of the match.

Kaya FC-Iloilo and PSM Makassar will go head-to-head once more in Group H of the AFC Cup 2019 on Holy Wednesday, April 17, at the Pana-ad Park and Football Stadium in Bacolod City. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com