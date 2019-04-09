Neymar visits Brazilian football legend Pele who was hospitalized for urinary tract infection

Published 8:53 AM, April 09, 2019

PARIS, France – Neymar has paid a visit to Brazilian football legend Pele, who has been in hospital in Paris since April 3.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward posted a photo on his Instagram account on Monday of himself alongside a smiling Pele in his hospital bed with the two holding hands.

The 78-year-old has been released from hospital in Paris and will return to Brazil in the "coming hours," Brazilian media reported Monday, citing his spokesman.

The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to a hospital with a urinary tract infection last Wednesday, April 3, the day after appearing at a promotional event with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

I met Kylian Mbappe and his parents last night in Paris at @Hublot event. We talked goals, World Cups and watches. Great company! /Estive com @KMbappe e seus pais ontem à noite, durante um evento da @Hublot em Paris. Falamos sobre gols, Copas do Mundo e relógios. Grande encontro! pic.twitter.com/U63hLWy0mV — Pelé (@Pele) April 3, 2019

Brazilian news website G1 reported that Pele had intended to come out of hospital on Saturday to return to Brazil but had been delayed by further tests and would stay under observation until he was 100%.

"I want to thank you deeply for your positive thoughts and get-well wishes," Pele said in a statement cited by Brazilian news website Globo Sport.

"Thanks to the great affection of the medical team at the American hospital of Paris, I am travelling home soon."

The infection was not serious and was under control, according to members of Pele's entourage.

"Thank you so much for all the love! The antibiotics are working," Pele tweeted on Friday. "I'm feeling much better and I think I'm ready to play again!"

Pele has had several health issues in recent years.

A similar infection put him in intensive care in November 2014.

In 2016, Pele, who played 1,363 professional matches, scoring 1,281 goals, was unable to light the flame at the Rio Olympics because of severe pain in the hip.

"I was not physically fit to participate in the opening of the Games," he said at the time.

In January 2018, he cancelled a trip to London fearing a "stressful" and "tiring" journey.