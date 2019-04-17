PSM Makassar's keeper Rivky Mokodompit denies Kaya FC's spirited comeback for the away win

Published 5:31 PM, April 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kaya-Iloilo FC absorbed its first loss in the hands of PSM Makassar, 2-1, in a drama-filled endgame in the AFC Cup 2019 on Wednesday, April 17, at the Pana-ad Park & Stadium in Bacolod City.

The victory propelled PSM Makassar to the top spot of Group H with a 2-2 win-draw record for 8 points and a +5 goal difference while Kaya slipped to second with its stained 1-2-1 win-draw-loss slate.

"Gusto lang namin makabawi ulit (we just wanted to get even) just like what happened in Indonesia but my goal wasn't enough, so we have to work harder," said Kaya striker Jovin Bedic, who netted in the penalty during added time (90+3') to cap the Filipino side's second-half comeback bid.

But the Iloilo-based club failed to overcome the deficit as the Indonesian side's two-goal cushion in the first half strengthened its control of the game.

Rizky Pellu opened the floodgates in the 21st minute as he headed in a cross from captain Wiljan Pluim.

Three minutes later, Eero Markannen quickly doubled the lead with his 5th goal of the tournament as he slotted in Benny Wahyudi’s long ball effort.

Kaya’s offense picked up towards the end of the first half, but it was not enough to get through the PSM's tight defense.

Luck was on Kaya's side in the 53rd minute as Abdul Rahman was booked with a red card for a rough challenge on Jordan Mintah.

As the visiting side was down to 10 men, PSM keeper Rivky Mokodompit stepped up to withstand the spirited comeback of the Filipino club.

The Indonesian keeper denied all of Mintah's efforts including a free kick and his 64th minute volley from the center of the box.

But Mokodompit's efforts were overshadowed by the drama down the stretch that was sparked by Jalsor Soriano, who was red carded for an extra kick to Marc Klok's side while he was down on the ground in the 88th minute.

After both teams quelled the altercation, PSM picked up back-to-back yellow cards on Markannen and keeper Mokodompit and Hasyim Kipuw conceded a penalty which led to Bedic' consolation goal.

Kaya-Iloilo looks to bounce back against Lao Toyota on Tuesday, April 30, to keep itself in contention for a semifinal berth. – Rappler.com