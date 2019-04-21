Juventus men's team cops its 8th straight championship while the women's team bags back-to-back titles

Published 3:51 PM, April 21, 2019

MILAN, Italy – There were double celebrations in Turin as Juventus women beat Verona 3-0 to retain their Serie A title on the same day that the men extended their domination with an eighth consecutive championship triumph.

English forward Eniola Aluko scored the third goal after 68 minutes in Verona after Sweden's Petronella Ekroth (33) and Cristiana Girelli (56).

It is the first title for 102-times capped Aluko in Italy since joining Juventus in June 2018 having won 3 with Chelsea in England.

Juventus won the title one point ahead of second-placed Fiorentina.

"The emotions are indescribable, to achieve this for the second time is something extraordinary," said Juventus women's coach Rita Guarino. – Rappler.com