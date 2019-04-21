Double celebration as Juventus win both Serie A titles
MILAN, Italy – There were double celebrations in Turin as Juventus women beat Verona 3-0 to retain their Serie A title on the same day that the men extended their domination with an eighth consecutive championship triumph.
English forward Eniola Aluko scored the third goal after 68 minutes in Verona after Sweden's Petronella Ekroth (33) and Cristiana Girelli (56).
It is the first title for 102-times capped Aluko in Italy since joining Juventus in June 2018 having won 3 with Chelsea in England.
Juventus won the title one point ahead of second-placed Fiorentina.
"The emotions are indescribable, to achieve this for the second time is something extraordinary," said Juventus women's coach Rita Guarino. – Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.