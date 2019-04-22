Neymar returns to PSG after sustaining a right foot injury since January 23

Published 3:37 PM, April 22, 2019

PARIS, France – Brazilian superstar Neymar joined the Parc des Princes party on Sunday, April 21, when he came on at the start of the second half as newly-crowned French champions Paris Saint-Germain played Monaco.

Neymar had been out since January 23 with a right foot injury, but had been named as a substitute for a game that kicked off hours after PSG were crowned champions when their closest challengers Lille dropped points earlier in the day.

After PSG took a 2-0 first-half lead with a pair of goals by former Monaco player Kylian Mbappe, Neymar came on for the start of the second half replacing French midfielder Layvin Kurzawa.

PSG had started their 3 previous league games needing a victory to seal their sixth French title in 7 years, but had drawn once and lost twice.

On Sunday afternoon Lille ended their challenge with a goalless draw at Toulouse. That left them 16 points behind PSG with only five games to play.

PSG are hoping Neymar could start the April 27 French Cup final against Rennes.

The Parisians have struggled with key injuries in recent weeks. Fellow striker Edinson Cavani is still out, while winger Angel di Maria was only on the PSG bench on Sunday.

PSG took the field wearing a shirt with a large image of Notre Dame replacing the usual sponsor's logo. "Notre-Dame" replaced the player names on the back of the shirts.

The iconic Paris cathedral was damaged in a blaze last Monday.

The club said that they would put a limited edition of the shirts on sale on line during the match for 100 euros each. The club said the money "will be donated to associations related to firefighters". (READ: IOC pledges 500,000 euros to ensure Notre-Dame ready for Paris 2024)

The club also posted a "Hommage to Notre Dame" video on their website in which players praised the team-work of the Paris fire brigade and made a gesture that imitates the two famous towers that form part of the cathedral's facade.

The club said it was also using Sunday's game to thank the firefighters. – Rappler.com