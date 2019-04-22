The Makati Football Club tops the Boys 13s Cup in the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s

MANILA, Philippines – Joaquin Collo struck in extra time as the Makati Football Club (MFC) nipped Asia Football School Indonesia, 1-0, to capture the Boys 13s (2006) Cup gold medal in the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s on Sunday, April 21, at the Tampines Hub in Singapore.

MFC made it to the Cup after finishing second place in the Group A table with 10 points, and won every match in the knockout stages.

Prior to making it to the title match, MFC defeated Indonesian sides SBAI Garuda Jaya (1-0) and ASSBI (1-0), and also avenged its group stage loss to JSSL FC-1 of Singapore with a masterful 1-0 win in the semifinals.

The Makati-based club also emerged victorious in the Boys 10s (2009) Plate Final against China's Aksil 1, 1-0, and achieved a silver medal in the Boys 16s (2003) Cup, where it even played a professional team from Australia, Perth Glory.

"Our Boys 16s qualified for the Professional division, which included the likes of Arsenal, Urawa Reds, Valencia, Fulham, and Perth Glory," said SeLu Lozano, chief operating officer of MFC.

The JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s – the biggest youth football tournament in Asia – has attracted 420 teams from 17 countries this year.

MFC has also fielded in 7 other teams in the three-day competition – in the boys 9s, 11s, 12As, 12Bs, 14s and 15s brackets, as well as in the girls 14s category – to become the biggest delegation from an international side.

The club, which won the overall championship in 2018 and claimed the Paul Parker Trophy, went on to achieve third place this year.

"Even with the rapid growth of the tournament in terms of number of teams participating and the level of play immensely increasing, MFC was still able to finish third in the overall championship points this year," said Lozano.

Up next for MFC is two other international competitions, the Paris World Games and the Gothia Cup in Sweden from July 6 to 22, where it will bring 5 teams consisting of 70 players to Europe.

MFC has pioneered youth football development in the country since 1976. – Rappler.com