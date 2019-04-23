Ceres-Negros FC rallies from two goals down to stay on top of Group G

Published 7:37 PM, April 23, 2019

SINGAPORE – Mike Ott netted the game-winner during added time as Ceres-Negros FC survived a thriller against Persija Jakarta, 3-2, in the 2019 AFC Cup on Tuesday, April 23, at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Bacolod-based club stays on top of Group G with 12 points and is on track in advancing to the ASEAN Zonal semifinals.

Ceres rallied late from two goals down as Miguel Tanton sparked the comeback with a smooth sailing free kick in the 70th minute, and Bienvienido Marañon headed a Stephan Schrock's cross from the center of the box 15 minutes later.

After a goalless first half thanks to Roland Muller's fine penalty save, Sandi Darma Sute opened the floodgates in the 49th minute with a header off a free kick.

In the 52nd minute, Persija keeper came up for a double save as he denied both Marañon and OJ Porteria.

Five minutes later, Bruno Matos exacted revenge on Muller for the penalty save as he doubled Persija's lead, 2-0.

Ceres-Negros will face Shan United on Wednesday, May 1. – Rappler.com