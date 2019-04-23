AFC Cup 2019: Ceres seals comeback win over Persija Jakarta
SINGAPORE – Mike Ott netted the game-winner during added time as Ceres-Negros FC survived a thriller against Persija Jakarta, 3-2, in the 2019 AFC Cup on Tuesday, April 23, at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The Bacolod-based club stays on top of Group G with 12 points and is on track in advancing to the ASEAN Zonal semifinals.
Ceres rallied late from two goals down as Miguel Tanton sparked the comeback with a smooth sailing free kick in the 70th minute, and Bienvienido Marañon headed a Stephan Schrock's cross from the center of the box 15 minutes later.
After a goalless first half thanks to Roland Muller's fine penalty save, Sandi Darma Sute opened the floodgates in the 49th minute with a header off a free kick.
In the 52nd minute, Persija keeper came up for a double save as he denied both Marañon and OJ Porteria.
Five minutes later, Bruno Matos exacted revenge on Muller for the penalty save as he doubled Persija's lead, 2-0.
Ceres-Negros will face Shan United on Wednesday, May 1. – Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.