Rosen lands with the Dolphins as Murray takes on the quarterback job for the Cardinals

Published 6:03 PM, April 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Miami Dolphins have acquired quarterback Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a second round pick in the 2019 National Football League entry draft and a fifth round pick in 2020.

Rosen landed on the trade block after the Cardinals drafted quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, April 25.

The Dolphins will pay Rosen about $6.3 million over the next 3 seasons and will have the right to pick up his fifth-year option for 2022 if they wish.

Miami signed 36-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to play quarterback after trading starter Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in March.

Arizona used the 10th overall pick on Rosen last year, and he had a rocky rookie season.

He threw for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and the Cardinals finished last in points and yards while going 3-13. – Rappler.com