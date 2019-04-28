The Argentine star strikes his league-leading 34th goal to help the Spanish giants wrap up the title with 3 games remaining

Published 11:25 AM, April 28, 2019

MADRID, Spain – Lionel Messi clinched an eighth La Liga title for Barcelona in 11 seasons on as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at home to Levante on Saturday, April 27 (Sunday, April 28, Philippine time).

The Argentine star struck his league-leading 34th goal of the campaign after coming off the bench for the second half to help Barca wrap up the title with 3 games remaining.

Barca hold a nine-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid, but the Catalans cannot be overtaken thanks to their superior head-to-head record.

It is Barca's 26th league title and nudges them closer to Real Madrid's record of 33 in Spain.

16 @LaLiga's in 29 years

Barça's dominance showcased in this photo pic.twitter.com/g9eGIsgAzQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2019

"To win the title with a distance and gap is difficult with the rivals we have. We've done it two years in a row," Barca coach Ernesto Valverde told Movistar.

"We're happy and to see people enjoying it makes us proud. But we still have challenges ahead."

Valverde initially left Messi on the bench with Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Liverpool in mind, but he replaced Philippe Coutinho at the break at the Camp Nou.

Coutinho and Luis Suarez pressed Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez into action early on, the Brazilian coming closest to breaking the deadlock when his free kick rattled the crossbar shortly before halftime.

He was sacrificed for Messi though, and it proved an inspired decision as the Argentine swept in the winner on 62 minutes following a frantic scramble inside the Levante area.

@LaLiga CHAMPIONS 2018-2019!

8 leagues in 11 years.

Making the extraordinary seem normal.

#WeColorLaLiga pic.twitter.com/8GF2paM493 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2019

The visitors, not yet safe from the threat of relegation, responded and put Barca on the defensive but were denied a last-gasp equalizer when the ball hit the post and rolled into the grateful arms of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"In the end he scored the goal. He always scores goals everywhere," Valverde said of Messi, who celebrated winning his 10th league crown. – Rappler.com