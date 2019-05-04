The country’s top-tier football league reverts to its old name, the Philippines Football League, and plans to resume mid-May

Published 12:23 PM, May 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The highly anticipated Philippine Premier League (PPL) will no longer continue operations after the opening weekend.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has terminated the agreement with league operator, Triple CH Holdings Co. Ltd, with immediate effect on Friday, May 3.

The decision carries full approval from the PFF Board of Governors led by its president Mariano Araneta, Jr.

No reason has been given for the surprise cancellation.

"PFF is taking steps to ensure the continuation of the 2019 national league season," the national football federation said in a statement.

The league will also revert to its old name, the Philippines Football League (PFL), and kick-off will be scheduled mid-May.

PFF has notified Triple CH Holdings Co. Ltd., its chairman Bernard Sumayao, and the 5 licensed clubs – Ceres Negros FC, Kaya FC-Iloilo, Stallion Laguna FC, Global Cebu FC, and Green Archers United FC – of the PFF decision.

A meeting with the clubs, including those which have earlier withdrawn their participation from PPL – Stallion Laguna FC, Global Cebu FC, and Ceres Negros FC – had already been scheduled.

The opening weekend saw Kaya-Iloilo win over Globe Green Archers United and Air Force and Mendiola battle into a draw.

PFF assured that the clubs are still eligible for nomination by PFF to compete in AFC competitions in 2020 and the coming years. – Rappler.com