Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge impresses in the Premier League after finishing 2nd in saves

Published 2:40 PM, May 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge proved he belongs in the big leagues after being named Cardiff City Player of the Year on Sunday, May 5 (Monday, May 6, Manila time).

The 29-year-old was voted for the coveted award in just his second season with the Welsh club.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me! Receiving Player of the Year means so much to me but I couldn't have done it without these people!" Etheridge wrote on Twitter.

Thank you to everyone who voted for me! Receiving player of the year means so much to me but... I couldn’t have done it without these people! Thank you everyone! Such a great team and squad! #bluebirds #cityasone #cardiffcityfc #football #goalkeeper #football #cardiff pic.twitter.com/PRyTvL85ar — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) May 6, 2019

The first player from the Philippines and Southeast Asia to see action in the Premier League, Etheridge impressed by finishing 2nd in saves with 127, just behind Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham (140).

He also had 9 clean sheets and 3 penalties saved in 37 appearances.

Our final award of the evening at City Hall...#CardiffCity's Player of the Season is @Neil38Etheridge!#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/Wk3ARAxzX1 — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) May 5, 2019

Cardiff City, though, was relegated back to the English Football League Championship after landing in the bottom 3 of the Premier League. – Rappler.com