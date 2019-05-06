Liverpool face a huge challenge of trying to overturn a 0-3 first leg deficit against Barcelona to reach the Champions League finals for a second straight season

Published 8:20 PM, May 06, 2019

LIVERPOOL, UK – Liverpool will be without top scorer Mohamed Salah for Champions League semifinal, second leg against Barcelona after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed he was concussed.

The Egyptian was stretchered off at St James' Park due to a head knock sustained as he challenged Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for a high ball in a 3-2 win at on Saturday, May 4.

"It's a concussion so that means he would not even be allowed to play. So that's it," said Klopp at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

"He feels okay but it is not good enough from a medical point of view that is all. He's desperate (to play) everything but we cannot do it."

Klopp will also be without Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino due to a groin injury as his side face the huge challenge of trying to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit to make the Champions League final for a second consecutive season.

"Two of the world's best strikers are not available tomorrow night and we have to score 4 goals against Barcelona to go through after 90 minutes," added Klopp.

"It doesn't make life easier, but as long as we have 11 players on the pitch, we will try it." – Rappler.com