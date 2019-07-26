In a video circulated on social media, Arsenal footballer Sead Kolasinac defends teammate Mesut Ozi from an attacker

Published 12:48 PM, July 26, 2019

LONDON, United Kingdom – Arsenal footballers Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil fought off knife-wielding carjackers in a terrifying ordeal in north London which was captured on video and circulated on social media.

In the footage, the Premier League club's Bosnian defender Kolasinac is seen leaping from the vehicle to confront the masked aggressors, who had pulled up alongside the car on mopeds in the Golders Green district of the capital early on Thursday evening, July 25.

Both attackers appeared to brandish knives at the 26-year-old Kolasinac.

"We have been in contact with both players and they are fine," said a spokesman for Arsenal.

Footage of Sead Kolasinac appearing to fight off an attempted carjacking involving himself and Mesut Ozil has emerged.



Both players escaped unharmed. pic.twitter.com/wSxMNzVjqb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 25, 2019

Police confirmed that they had responded to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car," a spokesman for the Met Police told AFP.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Kolasinac and Turkish midfielder Ozil are not the first footballers to be targeted on London's streets.

In 2016, Andy Carroll, a former West Ham player, was threatened at gunpoint on his way home from training. – Rappler.com