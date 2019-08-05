Brady, Patriots agree on two-year extension – reports
NEW YORK, USA – Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, according to multiple US media reports on Sunday.
A day after his 42nd birthday, Brady – who will begin his 20th NFL campaign next month – has a deal that will boost his 2019 salary from $15 million to $23 million, the NFL Network and ESPN reported, citing unnamed sources.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback has won the most Super Bowl titles of any player in the league's history, as well as 4 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and 3 NFL MVP awards.
Brady would have been entering the last year on an existing two-year deal next month. Instead, he's under contract through the 2021 season, when he will be age 44.
Brady has talked of playing until age 45 and the new deal could make that a possibility.
Even with the pay boost, Brady is set to have only the sixth-highest salary among quarterbacks this season.
In February, Brady led the Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl 53 for their third NFL crown in 5 seasons.
Brady has career totals of 6,004 completions on 9,375 pass attempts for 70,514 yards and 517 touchdowns with 171 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,003 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Brady, who has started every game for the Patriots in 9 of the past 10 seasons, threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. – Rappler.com
