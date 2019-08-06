Azkals keeper Neil Etheridge will miss Philippines' first two matches in the World Cup Qualifiers due to injury

Published 2:03 PM, August 06, 2019

RECOVERY. Neil Etheridge picks up a hamstring injury that will sideline him for 6 to 8 weeks. Photo from Instagram (@neil38etheridge)

MANILA, Philippines – Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge will sit out the Philippines's first two World Cup Qualifying matches against Syria and Guam after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The Cardiff City goalie limped out of his team's 2-3 loss to Wigan Athletic last Saturday, August 3, and will be sidelined 6 to 8 weeks, revealed Azkals head coach Scott Cooper on Tuesday, August 6, in the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at Amelie Hotel.

"He’ll probably be ready for the home game against China on [October 15]," said Cooper.

But even without the country's leading goalkeeper – who was the first Southeast Asian to see action in the English Premier League –, the Irish mentor is confident with the Azkals' depth in talent to keep the last line of defense.

Michael Falkesgaard of Bangkok United will continue to step up for Etheridge, just like in the 2019 Asian Cup and 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Fil-Danish keeper helped the Azkals hold South Korea to a scoreless first half and defied expectations against the continental powerhouse with a 0-1 result in the 2019 Asian Cup opener. (HIGHLIGHTS: Philippines vs South Korea – Asian Cup 2019)

Homegrown talent Patrick Deyto, who transferred to Suphanburi FC from Ceres-Negros FC, has also impressed Cooper with his performances in the Thai League 1.

"He’s working out well, he’s proving to be a revelation. That’s great," said Cooper about Deyto.

Aside from Etheridge, Azkals mainstays Phil and James Younghusband – who have not seen any football action since the Asian Cup – are doubtful of being selected for the 23-man lineup early on in the qualifiers.

"Both of them are looking to get back into the game. But we have to be realistic by current form and fitness," said Cooper about the Younghusbands, who are currently without a professional club since Davao Aguilas FC folded.

As the brothers remain in the national pool, Cooper believes that they can still represent the country in the World Cup Qualifiers, as a new lineup would be submitted before each game.

"We would be foolish not to add players of that experience to the list," added Cooper.

The Philippines' World Cup qualifying games will begin on September 5 against Syria at the Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod followed by its first away game against Guam on September 10.

The top two teams of each group will gain an automatic berth to the 2019 Asian Cup. – Rappler.com