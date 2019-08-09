Brazil prosecutors ask judge to close Neymar rape case
SAO PAULO, Brazil – Prosecutors in Brazil said Thursday, August 8, they agree with a police finding that there is not enough evidence to prove rape allegations against Neymar and have asked a judge to close the case.
"What happened between 4 walls is impossible to know, we have her word against his," prosecutor Flavia Merlini told reporters.
"We have decided to ask for the closure of the case."
Neymar has denied the allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May. The ugly affair dominated headlines and conversations in the soccer-mad country for weeks.
The scandal blew up on June 2 when Neymar published a seven-minute video on Instagram, where he had first been in contact with Najila Trindade, revealing that he had been accused of rape.
In an attempt to defend himself against the allegations, Neymar's video was accompanied by WhatsApp messages and images of his encounter with Trindade. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.