A Brazilian judge dismisses the rape case against football superstar Neymar

Published 9:30 PM, August 09, 2019

CLEARED. The Neymar controversy that gripped football-mad Brazil comes to a close. Photo by Lionel Bonaventure/AFP

SAO PAULO, Brazil – A Brazilian judge on Friday, August 9, dismissed the rape case against footballer Neymar citing insufficient evidence, court sources told AFP.

The decision – the final episode in the rape case against the Brazilian international superstar – comes on the recommendations of prosecutors just over a month after police dropped the case citing lack of evidence.

Neymar vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May. – Rappler.com