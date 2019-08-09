Neymar rape case dismissed
SAO PAULO, Brazil – A Brazilian judge on Friday, August 9, dismissed the rape case against footballer Neymar citing insufficient evidence, court sources told AFP.
The decision – the final episode in the rape case against the Brazilian international superstar – comes on the recommendations of prosecutors just over a month after police dropped the case citing lack of evidence.
Neymar vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.