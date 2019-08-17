James Younghusband joins Ceres in PFL return
MANILA, Philippines – Azkals mainstay James Younghusband will return to football action with two-time Philippines Football League (PFL) defending champion Ceres-Negros FC.
The 32-year-old attacking midfielder signed with the Bacolod-based club during the closing of the midseason transfer window on Thursday, August 15.
Younghusband's veteran presence in the team is projected to boost Ceres' chances of a third straight title, especially with the team rebuilding around new players Takashi Odawara, Robert Lopez Mendy, and greenhorns in Charles Ivan Barberan and Tristan Kit Robles.
Despite the roster shakeup, Ceres is on track with its title defense with a table-topping tally of 31 points, which is followed by Copa Paulino Alcantara winner Kaya-Iloilo FC's 28 points.
Together with his brother Phil, the Younghusbands were among the players affected last December by Davao Aguilas' decision to fold up after two years.
Before the PFL emerged, they both played for the defunct Loyola Meralco FC in the United Football League where the club won the title in 2013.
The Younghusbands were lined up in the 2019 Asian Cup squad after playing vital roles in the country's historic qualification to the quadrennial tourney. – Rappler.com
