MANILA, Philippines – English football superstar David Beckham will be heading to Manila on Sunday, October 13 for the AIA Philam Life #LiveBetter Expo to be held at Enderun Colleges in Taguig.

The former England captain created buzz once again among his Filipino fans and said he was pretty excited to return to the Philippines for the second time.

"Excited to be in the Philippines for this incredible Expo. See you there!," commented Beckham on the Philam Life Facebook post.

The former professional footballer was a member of the LA Galaxy squad that visited in Manila in 2011 to play against the Philippine Azkals, where it became one of the most watched football matches in country.

In 2014, Beckham jetted to Tacloban to visit the typhoon Haiyan surivors as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Children's Fund.

Beckham has seen action in 3 FIFA World Cup campaigns and ended his international career with 17 goals in 115 appearances for England. – Rappler.com