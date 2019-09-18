MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans can now cheer on their favorite team as Olympiacos FC and Tottenham Hotspur open their 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League campaigns on Wednesday, September 18 (Thursday, September 19, 12:45 am, Philippine time) at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens, Greece.

DAZN, a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, will air the game for free.

