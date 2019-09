PARIS, France – Angel Di Maria was hailed as "exceptional" after scoring twice against his former club as Paris Saint-Germain shrugged off the absences of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and thrashed Real Madrid 3-0 on Wednesday, September 18, to get off to the perfect start in the Champions League. (WATCH: PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League game)

Di Maria beat Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at his near post to put PSG ahead in the 14th minute at the Parc des Princes, but it was his second goal just after the half-hour that really lit up this encounter.

The Argentine, who starred for Real for 4 years and won the Champions League with them in 2014 before moving to Manchester United, gave Courtois no chance with a left-footed shot from 20 yards out that arrowed into the corner.

Thomas Meunier added the gloss at the death but it was Di Maria who had cleared the way, stepping into the gap left by the injured Mbappe and Edinson Cavani as well as suspended Neymar.

"We can't be too surprised because he has been showing for more than a year now that he is capable of performances like that," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel. "He was exceptional tonight. He is always dangerous."

After a summer dominated by the saga of whether Neymar would leave, it was a reminder that the French champions have others capable of winning such games. (READ: 5 things we learned from the Champions League)

These two clubs are trying to recover some of their luster after disappointing campaigns in Europe last season, but for PSG this result is a measure of revenge for their defeat at the hands of Real in the last 16 the previous year.

They remain unbeaten at home in the Champions League group stage since 2004 and they are already in control of Group A before facing Galatasaray and Club Brugge, who drew 0-0 on Wednesday.

"Everyone was saying how could we win with all these players out but maybe that meant we were not the favorites and it can also help when you don't feel too much pressure," Tuchel added.

'No intensity'

Real remain far from convincing since Zinedine Zidane's return for a second spell as coach of the 13-time European Cup winners. There is still much work to be done if they are to go deep in this competition again after being humbled by Ajax in the last 16 last spring.

"PSG are a good team and created lots of chances but what worries me is that my team played without any intensity," Zidane lamented as his team failed to muster a shot on target.

"We didn't really ever get going. We usually create lots of chances and today, well we scored two goals but both were disallowed. Apart from that there was nothing." – Rappler.com