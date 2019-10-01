MANILA, Philippines – Tottenham is determined to bounce back from its lackluster UEFA Champions League opening game draw, but will be up for a challenge against Group B leader Bayern Munich on Tuesday, October 1 (Wednesday, October 2, 2:45 am, Philippine time) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Spurs blew a two-goal lead that resulted to a draw against Olympiakos, while Bayern opened its Champions League campaign with a 3-0 drubbing of Serbia's Red Star Belgrade.



Filipino fans can tune in to DAZN, a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports which will air the game for free.

