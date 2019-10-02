MANILA, Philippines – Malaya Football Club U16 mustered a second place finish in the 2019 Borneo Football Cup (Borneo Cup), duplicating the feat they achieved in the previous edition of the highly competitive regional tournament.

Composed of players born 2003 or after and coached by former Azkals William Gueridonn, the U16 squad arrived in this year’s tournament eager to finally capture the crown that eluded them last year, when they played as U15.

But the Malaya boys were denied 0 – 2 by Malaysian team Pasir Gudang in the intense finals played in rainy and muddy conditions at the Stadium Likas.

"These boys are already champions of Youth Football League (YFL) in the Philippines. But we want to make sure we are keeping pace with the level of football in the region as well. This is why year after year, Malaya keeps returning to the Borneo Cup," said Frank Martin Abalos, the club’s president.

The Borneo Cup is a tier 3 Asian Football Confederation (AFC)-sanctioned tournament that attracts some of the best youth football teams from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Hongkong, Australia, and the Philippines.

The Filipinos were off to a rocky start when they dropped their first match 0-1 to DPM Sports School of Malaysia in the group stages.

But they regrouped quickly in their next 3 matches with dominating results against compatriots Ilonggo Young Booters Club (4-0), Malaysia’s SAFA Penampang (9-1), and Malaysia's TABS (3-0) to set up a semis clash with British International School Phuket (BISP) of Thailand.

Philippine managed to edge out the Thai squad, 1-0, in the neck-and-neck semifinal matchup.

The U16 squad was the first of 5 Malaya FC teams to compete in the 2019 Borneo Cup, which will be played in stages over the next two weeks. Also fielded in the tournament are Malaya FC’s U15 (born 2004), U13 (born 2006), U12 (born 2007), and U11 (born 2008), making them the biggest Philippine contingent in the competition.

"We are very happy with what the boys have accomplished here. This is a testament to what we do in Malaya. We give our players the opportunity to learn the beautiful game of football and play in tournaments like Borneo Cup; not only to test their football skills but aid in their holistic development as well," said Abalos.

Malaya Football is a non-profit organization dedicated to using the sport of football for community development. The club gives children from underprivileged communities the chance to learn and play football through free training and participation in highly competitive leagues such as the YFL, as well as local and international tournaments. – Rappler.com