MANILA, Philippines – Arsenal looks to impress its home crowd with a win over Standard Liege as the two clubs battle it out for the early Group F lead in the 2019-2020 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 3 (Friday, October 4, 2:45 am) at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Filipino fans can now tune in to DAZN, a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports which will air the game for free.

Bookmark this page to stream the match here:

– Rappler.com