Neil Etheridge returns for Azkals' World Cup qualifiers
MANILA, Philippines – After missing the Azkals' first two World Cup qualifying games, Neil Etheridge will return to banner the Philippines' bid in the match against China on Tuesday, October 15, at the Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.
Etheridge sustained a hamstring injury from Cardiff City's 2-3 loss to Wigan Athletic last August 3, which sidelined him from the game for 6 to 8 weeks.
The first Southeast Asian to play in the Premier League could not reinforce the Philippine squad in its heartbreaking 5-2 loss to Syria, and the Azkals' breakthrough win over Guam.
Instead, Michael Falkesgaard stepped up for Etheridge at the last line of defense.
This will be the first time Etheridge will suit up for the Azkals in their last 3 games against China, who drubbed the Filipinos 3-0 in the 2019 Asian Cup last January and blanked them 2-0 in an international friendly.
Here is the full squad list:
Goalkeepers:
Neil Etheridge
Michael Falkesgaard
Kevin Mendoza Hansen
Defenders:
Amani Aguinaldo
Mikel Justin Baas
Carlie de Murga
Niko de Vera
Daisuke Sato
Alvaro Silva
Martin Steuble
Elias Edison Suerti
Luke Woodland
Midfielders:
Yrick Gallantes
Angel Guirado
Kevin Ingreso
Mike Ott
Iain Ramsay
Stephan Schrock
John Patrick Strauss
Forwards:
Jovin Bedic
Mark Hartmann
OJ Porteria
Patrick Reichelt
– Rappler.com