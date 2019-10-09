MANILA, Philippines – After missing the Azkals' first two World Cup qualifying games, Neil Etheridge will return to banner the Philippines' bid in the match against China on Tuesday, October 15, at the Pana-ad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.

Etheridge sustained a hamstring injury from Cardiff City's 2-3 loss to Wigan Athletic last August 3, which sidelined him from the game for 6 to 8 weeks.

The first Southeast Asian to play in the Premier League could not reinforce the Philippine squad in its heartbreaking 5-2 loss to Syria, and the Azkals' breakthrough win over Guam.

Instead, Michael Falkesgaard stepped up for Etheridge at the last line of defense.

This will be the first time Etheridge will suit up for the Azkals in their last 3 games against China, who drubbed the Filipinos 3-0 in the 2019 Asian Cup last January and blanked them 2-0 in an international friendly.

Here is the full squad list:

Goalkeepers:

Neil Etheridge

Michael Falkesgaard

Kevin Mendoza Hansen



Defenders:

Amani Aguinaldo

Mikel Justin Baas

Carlie de Murga

Niko de Vera

Daisuke Sato

Alvaro Silva

Martin Steuble

Elias Edison Suerti

Luke Woodland



Midfielders:

Yrick Gallantes

Angel Guirado

Kevin Ingreso

Mike Ott

Iain Ramsay

Stephan Schrock

John Patrick Strauss



Forwards:

Jovin Bedic

Mark Hartmann

OJ Porteria

Patrick Reichelt

– Rappler.com