BATANGAS, Philippines – Following a successful debut last year, AboitizLand Football Cup (AFC) will return to Batangas for its 21st season starting October 20 at the Aboitiz Pitch in The Outlets in Lipa.

The longest-running football tournament in the country expects to host at least 100 teams in 9 different categories, mostly from Southern Luzon as it aims to develop the players from the grassroots level in the region.

"Beyond honing physical skills, participants are taught the importance of discipline, teamwork, and respect, which are tools to leverage in their everyday lives outside of the football pitch," commercial business unit head Eduardo Aboitiz said.

Same as last year, AFC Luzon will be a series of one-day festivals, featuring different categories in different weekends, starting with the men's open followed by the mixed open, boys' U-19, boys' U-23, mixed U-7, mixed U-9, and mixed U-11.

Meanwhile, the boys' U-15 category, originally scheduled on October 13, will be moved to a latter date.

Aside from the men's open kick-off, the event will also feature young football phenoms Jarvey Gayoso of Ateneo de Manila University and Alisha Del Campo of De La Salle University on opening day.

The AFC Luzon will be held every Saturday and Sunday and will run until early December as it showcases a seven-a-side festival format. – Rappler.com