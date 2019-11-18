LISBON, Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo admitted on Sunday, November 17, that he is not at "100 percent" after reacting angrily to twice being substituted by Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri earlier this month.

The 34-year-old scored his 99th international goal on Sunday as reigning champions Portugal qualified for Euro 2020 with a hardfought 2-0 win in Luxembourg.

"I wasn't 100 percent and I'm still not," he said. "In the last 3 weeks, I have played at a slightly reduced capacity."

"But when it comes to sacrificing myself for my club and my national team, I do it with pride."

Sarri said Ronaldo had a "little knee problem" after replacing him during Juventus' 1-0 win over AC Milan last weekend, despite media reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had left the stadium before the end of the match.

"I don't like to be replaced, no one does," added Ronaldo. "I tried to help Juve even when injured."

Juventus are back in action with a visit to fifth-placed Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday. – Rappler.com