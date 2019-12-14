MANILA. Philippines – Makati FC's boys under-11 team aims for another international crown as it shoots for the Asiana Cup title in Jakarta, Indonesia.

A multi-titled youth football team, Makati FC recently emerged as the Borneo Cup champion in the boys U15 division and silver medalists in the U14 and U13 groups. The club also won the SingaCup boys U14 gold and U13 silver.

In the Asiana Cup, teams clash in a round-robin series, where 3 points will be awarded for a win, a point for a draw and zero for a loss.

The three-day tournament drew club teams TCFA from Taiwan, T-Eleven and Asiana from Indonesia, Rowville Eagles from Australia, Jim Thompson from Thailand, NFDP from Malaysia, and Bears from Laos.

Makati FC– which is playing its last international tournament for the year – is set to compete overseas again next year starting with TAR Asia Qualifiers 7-aside on February 15 to 16, where the winner will get an all-expense paid trip to Spain.

Also lined up for Makati FC is JSSL Sinagpore 7, the biggest youth tournament in Asia with 400 teams competing from 17 countries on April 9 to 13, followed by two Europe sojourns – the Gothia World Youth Cup and another tournament in Denmark on July 5 to 22.

“I want to widen the reach of what my dad, Tomas Lozano, has built in Makati FC for over 45 years. Through our club’s football program, we have been very successful in the international level especially in the older division of 13, 14 and 15 year olds,“ said chief executive officer SeLu Lozano.

“This is a program started since 4 years ago and the kids have been playing and training together since. And because of that consistency, having these kids under the wing of Makati FC, we can now see great results.”

Every year, Makati FC has an overall plan of creating a program that will give enough opportunity for youth football in the Philippines to develop world-class athletes.

“The club wants to share to many more aspiring football players a system that has proved to be successful in developing athletes to be competitive not just locally but in the international scene,” said Lozano.

“I want to replicate this in all other age groups and to open our club to every kid who has the passion for football and aim to get better in the sport.” – Rappler.com