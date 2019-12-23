MANILA, Philippines – Malaya FC dominated the Youth Football League (YFL) season 3, sweeping the championship in 4 of 7 age divisions in the country’s premier youth league.

In finals matches played over 4 weekends, Malaya FC emerged as champions in the under-11, under-15, under-17, and under-19 categories; and 2nd runner-up in the under-13 age group.

"Malaya really dominated the YFL this season," said YFL technical head Joseph Gensaya as he awarded the YFL championship for the fourth time to a Malaya FC squad last December 8 at the Circulo Verde pitch in Quezon City.

Malaya FC U17 were the latest to bag the YFL championship, after fashioning a 4-2 win against Mendiola FC. The Golden Glove award went to Malaya keeper Lance Jeter Bencio; Most Valuable Player award went to striker Carlos Maniscan.

The day before, Malaya FC U15 overpowered Kaya FC Elite, 5-0, to rule their division. Malaya keeper Gabriel Anthony Cadisal was given the Golden Glove award, while defender Mark Maghinay Palallos was named MVP.

In the U11 category, Malaya FC triumphed, 3-1, against Kaya FC Yellow to bag the championship, capping an undefeated run throughout the 4-month tournament. Malaya keeper Kyle Castillo was awarded Golden Glove honors; midfielder Kenneth Dela Cruz was named MVP.

Leading the way for the younger teams by winning the first championship of the YFL season was the Malaya FC U19 off a 4-2 rout of Mendiola FC. The Golden Glove award went to keeper Kristian Harald Bumatay, while MVP award went to striker Kieth Absalon who suited up as defender in their last two matches.

En route to winning their YFL titles, the Malaya FC teams also picked up podium finishes at the Borneo Cup 2019 held in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia: U17 were first runner-up, while U15 and U11 were 2nd runner-up in the AFC Tier 3 tournament.

William Gueridonn (U17), Yves Blanc (U15), Jovert Ayuban and Jake Morallo (U11), and Marvin Dava (U19) were the coaches of the winning Malaya teams, with Roland Sadia as goalkeeping coach.

"It’s been a banner year for Malaya FC, with the teams posting their best finish yet in both the YFL and Borneo Cup," said Malaya FC secretary-general Mark Duane Angos. "The players in these teams have been training and playing together for at least 2 years – with some in U17 playing together for about 6 years now – and it shows in the results."

However, Angos said there were also some eye-openers this year for Malaya FC.

"One is the need to level up our skills to be able to compete in higher-tiered tournaments in the region. While we have done well at the Borneo Cup, we’re aware that we need to raise our game in order to be competitive in Asean youth football," he said. "That’s what we’re aiming for and focusing on this coming year."

Malaya Football is a non-profit organization dedicated to using the sport of football for community development. The club gives children from underserved communities the chance to learn and play football through free regular and continuous training, and participation in highly competitive leagues such as the YFL as well as local and international tournaments. – Rappler.com