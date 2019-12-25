LOS ANGELES, USA – Marshawn Lynch, the newest member of the Seattle Seahawks, said Tuesday, December 24, it was great to be back after agreeing to come out of retirement and finish the season with his former team.

The Seahawks, who are desperate for help on the running back position because of injuries, are gambling that the 33-year-old can still produce touchdowns – even though he has not played in the league in over a year.

Asked what brought him back to Seattle, Lynch, who has shown disdain for the American media in the past, declined to explain his return.

"Happy holidays," he said instead. "Merry New Year. Y'all have a great day. It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you."

The Seahawks, who have already booked a playoff spot, have just one game left in the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

Lynch last suited up for 6 games with the Oakland Raiders during the 2018 NFL season. His final game in the NFL was in October of that season when the Raiders lost 27-3 to the Seahawks.

He spent six seasons in Seattle from 2010 to 2015 after being traded by the Buffalo Bills.

Only 6 players on the Seahawks' 53-man roster were teammates with Lynch during his first stint with the team, comprising quarterback Russell Wilson, linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Canadian tight end Luke Willson, and running back Robert Turbin.

"He's highly motivated to do everything you can do in this game. He really is," said Seattle coach Pete Carroll.

"He knew he wasn't done. He got in a situation where he was injured, and he had to rehab and all that.

"It just didn't fit together right away. He's not done playing and he wants to go. This is his entrée and he's going to go for it."

The Seahawks are frantic for help at the running back position after losing C.J. Prosise with a broken arm and Chris Carson to a hip injury.

Second-year running back Rashaad Penny had already been lost for the year with a torn ACL and Travis Homer is the only other running back on the roster.

This is the second time Lynch has retired and then had a change of heart – first in February 2016 when he came out of retirement to join the Raiders.

He lasted two seasons with Oakland, accumulating 1,267 yards, 10 touchdowns, and had 35 receptions for 235 yards. – Rappler.com