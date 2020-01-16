MANILA, Philippines – "Josep!"

Azkals captain Stephan Schrock revealed on social media that he's an avid fan of Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy, who held his Manila show on Wednesday, January 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A day after Ceres-Negros FC advanced to the 2nd round of the AFC Champions League qualifying play-offs, Schrock and his wife made their way to Jo Koy's show where they got VIP seats to a laughter-filled spectacle.

The country's prized midfielder then gifted the comedian with a jersey printed with Jo Koy's name and the footballer's No. 17.

Jo Koy then commented "dope pic" in reply to Schrock's post.

Cardiff City and Azkals mainstay Neil Etheridge also expressed his excitement over the meeting of the two stars, commenting "This is awesome!"

Fans also approved of this partnership as they talked about how two "beasts" and "idols" came together in one photo.

Schrock will be leading Ceres-Negros FC in its meeting with Thailand's Port FC in the 2nd round of the AFC Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday, January 21 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jo Koy will be heading to Cebu for his show that was rescheduled to Friday, January 17 at the Waterfront due to the limited flights following the Taal Volcano eruption.

Jo Koy, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, stars in his own Netflix stand-up comedy special entitled, Comin' In Hot. His jokes mostly touch on his Filipino heritage and Filipina mother. – Rappler.com