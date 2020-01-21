MANILA, Philippines – Ceres-Negros FC defied the odds and denied home team Port FC, 1-0, to advance to the AFC Champions League qualifying play-offs 3rd round on Tuesday, January 21, at the PAT Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Stephan Schrock proved to be the game changer as his cross found the back of the net after Port FC keeper Worarut Srisupa spilled the ball in the 51st minute.

The Busmen are headed to Japan to face FC Tokyo on Tuesday, January 28, as they are one win away from a maiden berth in the main tournament.

The last time Ceres made it to the 3rd round was in 2018 when the Bacolod-based squad pulled off an upset over Australia's Brisbane Roar, but fell to China's Tianjin Quanjian.

The Philippine team held off the Thai Premier League 2nd runner-up to a goalless first half despite the home team dominating in possession.

However, Spanish forward Bienvenido Marañon contributed to the build-up for the goal as Ceres created better chances than Port FC. – Rappler.com