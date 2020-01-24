LOS ANGELES, USA – NFL player Antonio Brown turned himself into a Florida police station on Thursday, January 23, in response to an incident involving an alleged argument with a delivery truck driver.

Brown was wanted on an arrest warrant on 3 criminal charges, including felony burglary with battery. He was also charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

The charges stem from an incident at Brown's Florida home on Tuesday when a truck driver tried to deliver some of his belongings, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

Police said Brown allegedly refused to pay for the goods and a rock was thrown at the delivery vehicle, damaging it.

The driver also alleged he was grabbed and scratched during the incident.

Police were called and when they arrived investigators said Brown, 31, refused to come out of his home.

The driver also claimed he was struck by another member of Brown's group.

ESPN.com reported that Brown was set to appear in court on Friday morning where he is expected to seek bail.

Brown played just one game in the NFL this season with the New England Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders before the season started. – Rappler.com