LILLE, France – Neymar dedicated his second goal at Lille to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, whose death on Sunday, January 26 (Monday, January 27, Manila time) in a helicopter crash shocked the world.

The Brazilian slotted home a penalty at the 52nd minute that gave PSG a two-goal lead and went over to the television cameras to make the No. 24 with his fingers in honor of Bryant's jersey number.

@neymarjr pays tribute to the late @kobebryant with his celebration following his penalty pic.twitter.com/6PVxTGDr5H — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 26, 2020

PSG won the French Ligue 1 clash, 2-0. (WATCH: Raptors-Spurs honor Kobe in first NBA game since his death)

"It's deeply saddening for the world of sport and for all of us," said Neymar to Canal+ after the win, which put PSG 10 points clear at the top of the league.

"Not just for basketball fans, but for everything he did for sport."

Bryant was confirmed dead at 41 years old after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, leaving 5 people dead.

Los Angeles County Sheriff officials said there were no survivors from the morning crash on a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

In an email to AFP, Mayor of Calabasas Alicia Weintraub said Bryant was among the victims.

"Yes, it is confirmed," Weintraub wrote.

Bryant was nominated for the NBA Hall of Fame in December. – Rappler.com