MIAMI, USA – The death of the Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant transcended the NBA, and a week after the accident, the NFL paid tribute to him in the biggest game of the season: the Super Bowl.

Before the presentation of the teams, the Chiefs and the 49ers positioned themselves on the 24-yard line – a nod to Bryant's jersey number – before the entire Hard Rock Stadium observed a minute of silence.





pic.twitter.com/ZjyzcADp6G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2020

A photo of Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who was also killed in the Los Angeles helicopter crash, was flashed in the big screen.

Beside the photo, names of the other victims – John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan – were inscribed.

Amid the sea of Kansas City and San Francisco jerseys in the stands were some fans in Lakers tunics with the No. 8 – the number Bryant debuted with at the start of his NBA career – or the No. 24.

Several Super Bowl players wrote "Black Mamba" – Bryant's nickname – on their shoes in memory of the player.

Lot of love for the Mamba at the Super Bowl @brkicks pic.twitter.com/8FqFhrl6Kd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2020

The Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl to end a 50-year NFL title drought as they came back from 10 points down in the final quarter to cruise into a 31-20 victory over the 49ers. – Rappler.com