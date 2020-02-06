MANILA, Philippines – Rising football star Jarvey Gayoso decided to skip his final year of eligibility in the UAAP as he decided to play professionally for a local club in the upcoming Philippines Football League (PFL).

Gayoso made the announcement in Instagram, saying that he received offers to play professionally overseas, but he would rather hone his talent outside the UAAP.

However, he would still continue to finish his studies in Ateneo.

"After my stint at this year’s Southeast Asian games, God blessed me with an opportunity to play professional football overseas. Thus, in preparation for this huge task, I have made the decision to join a local professional team," said Gayoso.

"I will, however, continue to pursue my college degree at the Ateneo, as this has also been a lifelong goal."

Gayoso won two UAAP titles with the Ateneo men's football team and a pair of UAAP MVP awards, while also debuting for the Philippine Azkals in 2018.

"Playing for the Ateneo has improved every aspect of my life and opened numerous doors for me and I could never thank you enough. Choosing the Ateneo was and will always be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made," wrote Gayoso.

The Ateneo stalwart competed in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where the Philippine Under-22 men's football team narrowly missed a semifinal berth. Though he didn't score a goal, Gayoso played a big role in the starting XI.

The rising football star flaunts a basketball pedigree – his grandfather is three-time Olympian Ed Ocampo and his dad is former PBA stalwart Jayvee Gayoso – but he chose to focus on football to make his own legacy. (ATHLETE'S CORNER: New goal in sight for Jarvey Gayoso) – Rappler.com