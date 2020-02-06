WASHINGTON, USA – Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches celebrated their Super Bowl victory over San Francisco with supporters on Wednesday, February 5, with a two-mile downtown parade and pep rally.

"This is the most beautiful scene I've ever witnessed in my life," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "I love this city to death. I promise you from here to the end, I cherish every moment with y'all and I promise you everybody here feels the exact same way."

The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years on Sunday by rallying in the 4th quarter to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

Kelce, whose older brother Jason gave a popular speech two years ago when the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl triumph over New England, drew huge cheers for his emotional speech.

"I'm wearing about half the beers I've been trying to drink," Kelce said. "It has been a long time coming. We had to fight for our right to party."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who captured his first NFL crown, was praised by Kelce for waiting 21 years for the victory.

"That's how long this has been turning for my guy Andy Reid....and what did we do? We unleashed a can of whoopass on everybody," Kelce said.

Reid told the crowd that they should prepare for a similar jubilant bash in 2021.

"Next year, we're coming right back here," Reid said. "One more time baby." – Rappler.com