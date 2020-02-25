MANILA, Philippines – Ceres-Negros FC failed to sustain its lead and settled for a 2-2 draw against Than Quang Ninh in the 2020 AFC Cup on Tuesday, February 25, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Busmen continued to wind up on top of Group G with 4 points off a 1-1-0 record, while Than Quang Ninh earned its first point off the result.

Ceres is up for another home game against Bali United on Wednesday, March 11, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Vietnamese squad's Jamaican footballer Jeremie Lynch opened the scoreline to give the visiting side the 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.

The first half ended with Bievenido Marañon drawing a foul from Hai Huy Nguyen which brought him to the spot. The Spaniard scored the equalizer in the 45+4'.

After Ceres defenders Dennis Villanueva and Sean Kane picked up yellow cards, OJ Porteria managed to take the lead on the counterattack in the 62nd minute.

The Bacolod-based squad's defense, though, was not enough to hold off Hai Huy Nguyen who tied the score at 2-2. – Rappler.com