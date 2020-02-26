MANILA, Philippines – Kaya-Iloilo FC and Tampines Rovers shared the spoils of a 0-0 draw in the 2020 AFC Cup on Wednesday, February 26, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Kaya stayed on top of Group H with 4 points off a 2-1-0 record and a +2 goal difference, while Tampines Rovers trailed behind the Philippines Football League Cup champion with 4 points and a +1 goal difference.

The Philippine club aims to bounce back as it faces Indonesian squad PSM Makassar on Tuesday, March 10 in the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Both teams failed to break the stalemate throughout the match that was plagued by lackluster offense from both sides.

Kaya goalkeeper Louie Casas proved to be the key to holding off Tampines Rovers down the stretch as he deflected a crucial shot towards the near-post by Boris Kopitovic in the 86th minute.

"Kudos to my defense also. Before the game, we always talk to each other. As long as we don’t concede, we do not lose. We hope to continue throughout this whole tournament," said Casas, who was vital in keeping Kaya's second straight clean sheet in the tournament.

Tampines Rovers attempted to milk its possessions with a corner and a free kick in the 90th minute, but the Stags failed to capitalize on the advantages.

Kaya's best chance came in the 27th minute where Jayson Panhay's free kick almost found the back of the net, but it sailed just wide. – Rappler.com