MANILA, Philippines – Eric Giganto's 2nd half equalizer saved Kaya-Iloilo FC from a shorthanded yet aggressive PSM Makassar with a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, March 10, at the Pakansari Stadium in West Java, Indonesia.

Kaya now has 5 points off 1 win and 2 draws, while PSM Makassar improves with 4 points off a 1-1-1 record in Group H.

The Philippine club hopes to finally record a win over the Indonesian side this season as they will face off again on April 15.

The host team opened the game aggressively as Dedy Gusmawan picked up two consecutive yellows within 2 minutes that put PSM Makassar down to 10 men.

But PSM bounced back immediately as Osas Saha scored the opening goal off an assist from Yakob Sayuri in the 22nd minute and kept the visitors out until the 1st half drew to a close.

Thanks to the 44th minute substitution for Marwin Angeles, Arnel Amita started doing damage to the Indonesian side in the 2nd half, paving the way for Giganto's header in the 50th minute to equalize the score.

Both Amita and Giganto hoped to combine once again for the lead in the 62nd minute, but the forward's shot sailed over the bar.

Though Kaya was able to create more chances down the stretch, PSM keeper Hilman Syah stepped up for crucial saves against Takumi Uesato in the 79th minute and Joven Bedic in the 85th minute to keep the game level until the end of the match. – Rappler.com