BERLIN, Germany – A player from the Bundesliga team Paderborn has become the first footballer in Germany to be diagnosed with coronavirus as 3 more Serie A players in Italy tested positive.

Luca Kilian, 20, came down with COVID-19 and all of his teammates are among 45 people put into partial quarantine.

"Every person here who came into close contact with Kilian since March 5 will be tested," the club said in a statement.

"Quarantine at home means staying in one's apartment and keeping two meters away from anyone," the club said.

"For those who had no contact with Kilian life goes on as normal," Paderborn said.

In Rome, Fiorentina's Italian forward Patrick Cutrone and Argentine defender German Pezzella have both tested positive for coronavirus, along with a club physiotherapist, the Serie A team said Saturday, March 14.

"They had some symptoms. All 3 tested positive. Their health is good and they are at home in Florence," Fiorentina said in a statement.

The club's Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic was also confirmed to contracted the virus on Friday.

It total 9 top-flight Italian footballers have now tested positive, including 5 Sampdoria players, and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

In the Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi also contracted the new coronavirus,

Serie A as well as all sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3.

The country recorded its highest one-day death toll yet of 250 on Friday, bringing the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infected.

Paderborn were promoted to the German top flight last season and currently rock bottom of the league with 16 points from 25 matches.

The Bundesliga on Friday halted first division games with immediate effect over the coronavirus pandemic, the first such suspension since World War II.

All 5 of Europe's top leagues have now been suspended. – Rappler.com