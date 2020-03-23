LOS ANGELES, USA – New Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Darius Slay says he will change his NFL jersey to No. 24 in tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The 29-year-old cornerback, who was traded to the Eagles on Friday, March 20, by the Detroit Lions, announced his plan in a social media post.

"I'm going Kobe mode," Slay said. "Black Mamba, baby. Rest in peace to the GOAT (greatest of all time). One of my favorite players."

"And I think I'm going to look good in that 24."

Slay, who wore No. 23 while playing for Detroit for 7 seasons, signed a new three-year deal with Philadelphia on Saturday.

Slay is a three-time Pro Bowl player and was joint NFL leader in interceptions in 2017.

Bryant died in January at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles that killed 8 others, including his daughter Gianna.

He played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, leading the club to 5 world titles during his stay.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player and also helped USA capture Olympic gold in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London. – Rappler.com